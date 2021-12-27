No COVID-19 cases in Odette evacuation centers: NDRRMC

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – No COVID-19 infections have been reported among typhoon Odette evacuees, an official from the country’s disaster agency said.

“We haven’t received any reports on any COVID-19 infections in the evacuated population,” said National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal.

The official said they continue to remind local government units to ensure that minimum public health standards are still followed in evacuation centers.

“We have reminded the local government units and camp managers to ensure that they still have supplies of face mask, and that all the evacuated population are still observing minimum health protocols,” he said.

“It’s difficult because as I mentioned local government units are doing multiple tasks, but with the assistance of our health officials, the continued monitoring of health situation there, we’re doing our best to ensure that there will be no spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Timbal also called on evacuees to let authorities know if anyone is showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

“We’d like to ask our evacuated population to cooperate with camp management to ensure that, number one, if there is anyone who shows symptoms of respiratory diseases, or fever, like that, they should be reported immediately so that quarantine isolation activities can be done. So that this person shouldn’t be able to infect other people.”

“We also ask them to ensure that they follow the arrangements wherein one classroom or one room, [there are] two related families. Or [the] ‘one modular tent, one family’ arrangement in the evacuation center,” he added.

More than a thousand evacuation centers remain open after typhoon Odette left a trail of devastation in parts of central and southern Philippines.

The feared death toll from Typhoon Odette has risen to 378.

--ANC, 27 December 2021