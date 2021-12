NGCP's challenge: Fix 818 poles toppled by typhoon

Watch more on iWantTFC

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines has yet to give an exact estimate of how much damage Super Typhoon Odette caused to the national grid.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said the typhoon destroyed a total of 818 poles. "'Yan ang nahaharap na restoration challenge ng NGCP. For transmission lang 'yan," she said.

Electric cooperatives, however, have reported "thousands of poles" destroyed by Odette.

Alabanza said NGCP will be able to restore transmission lines "in less than 3 months" but noted that electric cooperatives must fix their own systems to restore power distribution to customers.

She said NGCP is seeking to restore power to customers of Bohol Electric Cooperative 2 by end of December. It has transported Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) to Bohol to expedite the restoration of transmission services in the province.

An ERS is used to bypass toppled transmission towers until they are permanently restored, the NGCP said.

Other priority areas for power restoration include Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.