‘Kids are dying’: NGO head appeals for help for Siargao children

MANILA – More help is needed for the children of Siargao, the head of a charity group said, as she stressed that a number of them are dying of diseases they acquired in the aftermath of typhoon Odette.

“I know that a lot of the kids now, they have diarrhea and they’re really dehydrated, and I guess that’s an aftermath of the amoebiasis,” said Nature Kids of Siargao founder Sanne Sevig.

“And I know that local health [units] are trying really hard to set up temporary hospitals but, for example, our district hospital [has] 30 beds and there [were] 120 people there the other day in need of immediate healthcare because of dehydration and, kids are dying, you know, because everything is contaminated.”

“I know they’re trying their very hardest, but yeah, more help is needed for sure,” she stressed.

Sevig, who sought shelter in a bathroom at the peak of Odette’s onslaught, said her own daughter got ‘very ill’ after the typhoon.

“We were evacuated to Manila five days after the storm and I’m very very grateful because my daughter [got] very ill, so she was able to get medical care. Me too, I’m sick now but nothing life-threatening,” she said.

Sevig said more food and water continues to be needed in parts of Siargao.

“Well I would say around 90 percent of the island is destroyed. Infrastructure-wise, there’s no power, and I don’t think we can expect any power, maybe in 3-6 months.”

“There’s signal in a few areas so we’ve been able to have some feedback [on] who survived, who is injured and so on, so it’s getting better but it’s really lacking with food and water still, especially in the small barangays, it’s still [a problem] in the north part because it’s really hard for the bigger trucks to go there,” she said.

Sevig said she has converted her private home in Siargao into a donation hub for private organizations who want to send aid to typhoon victims.

“So what we do is we created, it’s a donation hub, it’s my private house actually because it still had the walls and doors left, so we were able to try to patch it up with some metal roof and we turned it into a hub, where everyone who has private donations can give their items,” she said.

“Today we have 1000 kilos of rice, there’s trucks coming, but a lot of trucks also get stuck on the mainland cause it’s not flowing yet.”

Sevig said they are focused on helping local government units, as they have the capacity to reach families in farm-flung areas.

“We’re trying to just support the local govts and the barangay halls because those are the one who can reach the really remote families and they know exactly how many families are living in each barangay,” she explained.

--ANC, 27 December 2021