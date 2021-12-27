Expert urges caution amid slight uptick in COVID-19 cases

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – An expert on Monday urged the public to exercise caution when going out as he noted a slight uptick in the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

“May pagtaas tayo. Actually 'yung aming monitoring, nagsimula nung around December 20 medyo nag-increase, although maliit pa din. Hindi pa rin naman lumalampas ng 5 percent ‘no yung ating tinatawag na daily positivity rate,” said Professor Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines Pandemic Response Team.

“Tapos actually, kahapon din ‘no tiningnan namin, medyo lumampas tayo ng 1 doon sa ating reproduction number,” he added.

The Philippines on Sunday confirmed 433 new cases of COVID-19. Positivity rate was at 2 percent—the highest since November 29, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Rabajante said the increase in may be due to increased mobility as more Filipinos go out to celebrate Christmas.

“Posible ito galing sa mga mobility natin kasi karamihan doon sa mga kasong naitala ay galing (National Capital Region),” he said.

He stressed, however, that it is too early to say if the uptick in cases would continue.

“Pero hindi pa ‘to masasabi nating magsu-surge tayo o mag-iispike tayo kasi kailangan natin tong tutukan for a week or two weeks,” he said.

Rabajante encouraged the public to keep following minimum public health standards, and to avoid gathering whenever possible to avoid infection.

“Mag-mask tayo at maghugas ng kamay at wag masyado talaga sa gathering kasi kahit--alam natin ‘di ba? Yung ating mga idolong BTS, na asymptomatic na nag-positive.”

“So possibleng may mga asymptomatic tayong kasama na pwedeng magkalat nung virus,” he said.

He also said that more people should get vaccinated to further protect themselves from the virus.

“Kaya po panawagan natin doon sa hindi pa talaga bakunado, magpabakuna. Doon naman sa mga fully vaccinated na, kung may opportunity at pwede na kayong magpa-booster shot, magpa-booster shot na po kayo kasi, para mapaghandaan natin, lalo na ngayon, mataas ang mobility natin dahil sa holidays, maalagaan natin 'yung ating kalusugan.”

“At, sana wag naman ‘no, pero kung sakaling dumating ang omicron at least may booster shot tayo,” he added.

--Teleradyo, 27 December 2021