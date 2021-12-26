8 umano'y rebelde sumuko sa Camarines Norte

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Sumuko sa pulis ang walong umano'y rebelde sa Daet, Camarines Norte nitong Linggo o isang araw pagkatapos ng Pasko.

Ayon kay PBGen Jonnel Estomo, regional director ng Police Regional Office 5, sa tulong ng Camarines Norte Provincial Police at ng lokal na pamahalaan, natulungan ang walong lalaki na sumuko sa mga otoridad sa Camp Wenceslao Vinzons Sr.

Sinuko rin ng mga lalaki ang ibat-ibang mga baril, bala, grenade rifle at iba pang mga armas at pampasabog.

Ayon sa pulis, base sa tactical interview, inamin ng mga lalaki na miyembro sila ng isang communist group at sangkot umano sa iba't ibang krimen gaya ng paghingi ng revolutinary tax at pag ambush sa mga pulis at military sa rehiyon.

Patuloy pa ang proseso sa pagsuko ng mga lalaki.

Umaasa naman ang mga otoridad na dadami pang mga rebelde ang magsasagawa ng voluntary surrender dahil na rin sa mga programang iniaalay ng gobyerno para sa mga rebel returnees.