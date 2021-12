Watch more on iWantTFC

All roads are passable but at least 40 percent of Negros Oriental remains without power after Super Typhoon Odette knocked down power lines, the provincial information officer said Monday.

Bimbo Miraflor, provincial information officer, said a lineman was electrocuted while restoring power in Tanjay. Authorities are now giving assistance to the victim's family.

The province experienced power supply interruptions after Typhoon Odette made its landfall in La Libertad last Dec. 17. The storm, one of the strongest that hit the country in recent years, made a total of 9 landfalls.

