3 sundalo namaril sa Taguig nitong Pasko, 6 sugatan

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Anim ang sugatan, kabilang ang 4 na menor de edad, matapos pagbabarilin ng 3 sundalo sa Barangay Pinagsama, Taguig City nitong Pasko.

Sa inisyal na report, nag-iinuman ang mga sundalo nang pagbabatuhin umano ng grupo ng mga biktima na nauwi sa pamamaril.

Kinilala ang mga suspek na sina Capt. Nheiljay Maguddayao Garcia, 2Lt. Felomino Maguddayao Garcia at 1Lt. Minalyn Awat Ladyong.

Nagpapagaling na sa ospital ang mga biktima habang naaresto naman ang 3 sundalong miyembro ng Pilippine Army na sasalang sa court martial proceedings at mahaharap sa patong-patong na kaso.

Sa panayam ng TeleRadyo, sinabi ni Police Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson, hepe ng Public Information Office ng National Capital Region Police Office, na iniimbestigahan na ang insidente katuwang ang Philippine Army.

"They will still conduct an in-depth investigation to determine really kung ano po talaga ang facts of the case at makakaasa po ang publiko na they will conduct an investigation fairly and squarely," aniya.