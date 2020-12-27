Home  >  News

Sa Likod ng Balita: Mga kuwentong tumatak, tampok sa ABS-CBN yearend special

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 27 2020 09:00 PM

Hindi maikakaila: Ito ang taon na humarap sa napakaraming pagsubok ang mga bansa.

Mula pandemya na dulot ng COVID-19 na yumanig sa mundo, hanggang sa mga bagyo na bumayo sa bansa at sa pagbuga ng abo ng Bulkang Taal, tunay na sinubok ang tatag ng mga Pilipino, bata man o matanda, ano man ang estado sa buhay.

Para sa muling pagsulyap sa mga balita na umantig sa damdamin at nagbigay ng inspirasyon, panoorin ang yearend special ng ABS-CBN, ang kuwento "Sa Likod ng Balita."
