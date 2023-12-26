Home  >  News

Samahan ng manufacturers: Presyo ng paputok malaki ang ibinaba

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2023 07:41 PM

Nagsisidatingan na ang mga mamimili sa mga tindahan ng paputok sa Bocaue, Bulacan. Ayon sa samahan ng mga fireworks manufacturer, malaki ang ibinaba sa presyo ng mga paputok ngayong taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Martes, 26 Disyembre 2023

