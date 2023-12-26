Home > News Samahan ng manufacturers: Presyo ng paputok malaki ang ibinaba ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 26 2023 07:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nagsisidatingan na ang mga mamimili sa mga tindahan ng paputok sa Bocaue, Bulacan. Ayon sa samahan ng mga fireworks manufacturer, malaki ang ibinaba sa presyo ng mga paputok ngayong taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Martes, 26 Disyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, regions, regional news, Bocaue, Bulacan, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Bocaue Bulacan paputok New Year Bagong Taon firecrackers fireworks