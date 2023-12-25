Watch more on iWantTFC

Hundreds of domestic workers from the Philippines gather in Hong Kong's Central district on Christmas eve, dancing, singing and playing games. The major event in the area was organized by the Philippines government's Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and saw rows of Filipinos keeping beat with the lead Zumba dancers on a stage.

There were multiple other groups of Filipinos gathering with their friends to share food and revel in the holiday spirit. Lisa Joy, who has worked in Hong Kong as a helper for 7 years, says that she misses her family but cannot "go home to celebrate with them," and that her friends in Hong Kong help her feel less homesick.

As of 2022, Hong Kong has over 330,000 foreign domestic workers, with Filipinos comprising over 190,000 of them. Filipino women throng most Sundays in Hong Kong's Central area to spend their day off together.