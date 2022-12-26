Watch more on iWantTFC

Christmas turned out to be a nightmare for some commuters who struggled to get rides home after spending the holiday at a mall in Pasay.

The waiting area outside the mall was still packed before dawn on Monday, as few jeepneys and buses pass through the area.

Commuters said they had difficulty booking rides on apps, while some refused to resort to taxis which were asking for higher fare.

"Nagongontrata yung mga taxi... Nag-taxi kami papunta dito ano lang P300 lang binayaran namin, kontrata pa yun eh ngayon. Pauwi kami kinokontrata kami P800, ang laki naman nun," said commuter Marilou Villaro.

"Ang ginawa namin tawag na lang yung asawa ko na may motor para balik-balikan," she added.

(Taxis are asking for a fixed fare. We paid P300 to get here. They're now asking for P800, that's too much. We just called my husband, who has a motorcycle, to fetch us in several batches.)

Mall-goer Thalia Rosales said she also spent an hour trying to book rides on her phone.

"Ngayon po maghihintay kami ng jeep. Taxi? Hindi masyadong mahal... minsan hindi sila nagmemetro eh. Kontrata talaga," she said.

(We are waiting for a jeep. Taxis are too expensive, they don't use their meter.)



Marie Barsinal had to walk far from the mall to find a ride.

"Sa kagustuhan lang po namin na mapasaya yung mga apo ko... Kaya lang ganito po ang nangyari sa 'min sa pagpunta pa lang po namin inabot kami ng traffic tapos hirap sumakay. Mag-aantay na lang po kami kung sinong maawa samin na magpasakay na taxi o kaya may dumating na jeep," she said.

(We just wanted our grandchildren to have fun. But we were stuck in traffic getting here and we're now struggling to catch a ride home. We'll just wait for a taxi driver to take pity on us or wait for a jeep.)