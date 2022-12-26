Home  >  News

At least 8 dead as rains, flood hit parts of PH on Christmas Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 26 2022 10:59 PM

A Christmas Day calamity in the southern Philippines, where at least 8 people have died in floods spawned by heavy rains.

Tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes Sunday while holiday festivities were taking place in most parts of the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 26, 2022
