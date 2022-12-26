Home  >  News

11 patay sa Misamis Occidental, E. Visayas kasunod ng ulan, baha

Posted at Dec 26 2022 08:14 PM | Updated as of Dec 26 2022 08:16 PM

Pito ang naitalang patay sa Misamis Occidental at 4 ang patay sa Eastern Visayas matapos ang ilang araw ng pag-ulan, pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa. Ilang mangingisda naman ang nawawala pa rin hanggang ngayon. Nagpa-Patrol, Dynah Diestro. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Disyembre 2022

