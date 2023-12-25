Surigao del Sur unfazed by twin Christmas Eve aftershocks

Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur remain unfazed after twin aftershocks jolted the town a day before Christmas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology on Sunday recorded at least 17 aftershocks in Hinatuan on December 24. Two of the aftershocks, measuring magnitudes 5.3 and 5.2, were recorded between 10:02 a.m. to 11:02 a.m.

"Okay naman po, sa awa ng Diyos wala namang na-damage. Walang casualty, wala po lahat. Sanay na po kami. Naka 10,000 na kami na aftershocks," Surigao del Sur Gov. Alec Pimentel said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Pimentel said the temblors were aftershocks of the Magnitude 7.4 earthquake recorded last December 2. At least 1,500 houses were damaged by the quake.

The governor earlier ordered all Christmas parties at the LGU, provincial, municipal and barangay level canceled so that the money could be used to help those affected by the earthquake.

"Nakakahiya naman po kaya sabi ko sa mga mayor at barangay captains na imbes na mag party, i-donate niyo na lang sa mga nasalanta ng lindol," he said.