Some PH LGBT members laud creation of sectors' inter-agency committee

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2023 11:14 PM

Members of the Philippines' LGBTQIA+ community praise the creation of a government inter-agency committee that aims to focus on their sector's concerns. They hopes this will finally lead the way to the passage of a SOGIESC Equality Bill. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 25, 2023 
