Hospitals prepare for potential surge of emergency cases during New Year revelry

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2023 11:23 PM

Philippine hospitals are gearing up for potential New Year's Eve emergencies as firecracker related injuries begin to mount. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 25, 2023 
