Expert calls for 'careful Christmas celebration'

Health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon urged the public to be responsible while enjoying the holiday celebrations to prevent the spread of COVID and other diseases.

On ANC, Leachon said this includes the wearing of masks even as the DOH sees no need to restore the mask mandate.

“My appeal to the public is to have a personal accountability,” Leachon said stressing the need to wear masks lest the people welcome 2024 with an increase in COVID cases.

He urged the public not be complacent even if most COVID cases remain mild.

“Let us enjoy the holiday season with a more responsible approach by wearing masks, cough etiquette, cleaning our hands and stay up to date with our flu and pneumonia vaccines and staying home if you are ill and get tested if you have symptoms.”