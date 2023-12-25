Amihan, Easterlies to bring wet Christmas to eastern PH: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipinos on the eastern part of the country will not only be dreaming of but also experiencing wet -- not white -- Christmas due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or Amihan, weather bureau PAGASA said Monday.

Easterlies, the warm winds blowing from the Pacific, will bring scattered rains in Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Surigao del Sur in Caraga region is still reeling from two earthquakes over the weekend above 5.0 magnitude, which PHIVOLCS considered aftershocks of the magnitude 7.4 temblor on December 2.

https://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/ramsdis/online/loop.asp?data_folder=himawari-8/philippines_true_color&width=1020&height=720&number_of_images_to_display=24



Meanwhile, the Amihan will bring not only cool temperatures but also rains over Apayao, Kalinga, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon.

The weather bureau cautioned residents of these areas against flooding and landslides, especially during occasions of moderate to heavy rains.

Isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms may also be experienced along with warm and humid conditions in Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather with possible passing light rains due to Amihan.

Small sea vessel travel is also not allowed over the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Aurora due to big waves from the Amihan.

PAGASA earlier said no weather disturbance is likely to affect the country through New Year's Day.