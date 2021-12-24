Home  >  News

Odette survivors in Siargao face deadly diarrhea outbreak

Posted at Dec 25 2021 12:52 AM

A bleak Christmas for storm survivors. Some victims of Typhoon Odette in Siargao say they don't feel the holiday spirit at all as they struggle to cope with destruction brought by the typhoon. A shortage of clean drinking water there has led to a deadly outbreak of diarrhea. Dennis Datu has tonight's Top Story. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 24, 2021
