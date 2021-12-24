Home  >  News

Odette death toll still rising days after onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 25 2021 12:55 AM

The situation in typhoon-hit Visayas is also still dire a week after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette. Authorities in parts of the island group have recorded more fatalities due to the storm. Annie Perez reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, December 24, 2021
