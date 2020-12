'Parang mabibiyak ang bahay': Christmas Day quake also felt in Looc, Occidental Mindoro

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - A Magnitude 6.3 quake in Calatagan, Batangas was also felt as far as Looc, Occidental Mindoro, its mayor said Friday.

Looc Mayor Benjamin Tria likened the intensity of the quake to a wild horse.

"Parang may nagwawalang kabayo....parang mabibiyak ang bahay," he told ABS-CBN reporter Dennis Datu.

The tremor happened at 7:43 a.m., 10 kilometers northwest of Calatagan town. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 102 kilometers, according to state seismologists.

No damage is expected but aftershocks may occur, Phivolcs said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, December 25, 2020