A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the waters off Surigao Del Sur and rattled neighboring Davao De Oro late Saturday.

The undersea quake hit 67 kilometers northeast of Lingig, Surigao Del Sur at 10:22 p.m.

In Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, the attendees of a Christmas party ran for cover when they felt the quake at a covered court in Brgy. Pangutosan.

This map shows the epicenter of a quake that struck off waters Surigao Del Sur late Saturday.

Phivolcs said the quake was felt at Intensity 3 in Bislig, Surigao Del Sur, while Instrumental Intensity 4 was recorded in Nabunturan.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.