PANOORIN: Pila sa mga gasolinahan, water refilling station sa Bohol mahaba pa rin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2021 01:13 PM

MAYNILA—Mahaba pa rin ang pila ng mga tao sa mga gasolinahan, water-refilling stations, remittance center at ATM sa Bohol isang linggo matapos na manalasa ang Bagyong Odette.

Maaari lamang makabili ang mga motorista ng P1,500 na halaga ng gasolina habang P500 para sa mga motorsiklo at traysikel dahil hindi pa sapat ang supply nito.

Mabilis din nagsara ang mga remittance center matapos maubusan ng pera dahil sa dami ng tumatanggap nito.

Pahirapan din ang pagkuha ng maiinom na tubig sa buong lalawigan.

Nasa 105 katao ang nasawi sa Bohol dahil sa bagyo, base sa huling tala ng lokal na pamahalaan.

— May ulat ni George Cariño, ABS-CBN News

