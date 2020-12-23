Home  >  News

THROWBACK: Indak, Lagapak | Kuha Mo!

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2020 12:18 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Binalikan ng "Kuha Mo!" ang isang binatilyo na naaksidente habang nagpa-practice ng isang cheerdance stunt sa Caloocan City. Nagbigay naman ng payo ang isang emergency responder sakaling may nakita o may kasama kayong nabagok ang ulo. 
Read More:  multimedia   multimedia video   CA throwback   CA   Kuha Mo   cheerdance   dance   aksidente   accident  