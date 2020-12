Sinas denies discouraging public from documenting crimes

Watch also in iWantTFC

The head of the Philippine National Police denied on Thursday discouraging the public from documenting crimes.

"Hindi ko po sinabi na bawal o 'wag kumuha ng video.... Ang sabi ko po dapat mag-ingat," PNP Chief Gen. Debold Sinas said in a public briefing.

(I didn't say it was banned or that they shouldn't take a video. I said, be careful.)

Sinas made the statement after a video made rounds online showing a off-duty policeman shooting dead his unarmed female neighbor and her son.

The viral video was taken by minors, he said.

"Hindi po sinabi na bawal mag-document. Social responsibility din po nating lahat iyon, lalo na iyong nasa publiko. Ang panawagan ko lang, sana mag-ingat kayo," Sinas said.

(I didn't say documenting is banned. That is our social responsibility, especially in public areas. My request is that they just be careful.)