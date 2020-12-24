Home  >  News

Teleradyo

PAGASA: Fair weather in most of PH on Christmas Eve

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 24 2020 10:26 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Metro Manila and most of the Philippines will experience fair weather with isolated rains on Christmas Eve, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday. Watch this video for the full update.
Read More:  TeleRadyo   weather   weather top   weather Dec 24   weather today   weather update   is there a storm   may bagyo  