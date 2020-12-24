More travelers visit Baguio as most tourist spots open: police

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The number of tourists entering Baguio is increasing as all business establishments are open and cases begin to decline, the city's police chief said on Christmas Eve.

All travelers are required to undergo an RT-PCR or antigen test upon entry, said Police Col. Allen Rae Co. The city accepts 1,000 tourists daily but has only reached a maximum of 700 as of the second week of December, Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier said.

"Medyo nagsimula na po, makikita po natin sa pagsisikip ng mga kalsada din at mas marami na po ang nakikita nating mga tao sa lansangan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's beginning, we can see that roads are getting packed and more people are on the streets.)

"Ang hindi po nakabukas ay nasa labas na ng Baguio na kasabay na pinupuntahan kagaya ng museum, 'yung sa strawberry (farm) but generally dito po sa Baguio everything is accessible na po para sa mga turista."

(What's not open are tourist destinations near Baguio like the museum, the strawberry farm, but generally everything in the city is now accessible to tourists.)

The city is averaging "a little less than 30" virus cases per day, Co said.

Last week, it was a notch lower in the list of local governments with the most daily new cases at rank 7, according to the OCTA Research Group.

The City of Pines tallied an average of 24 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 13 to 19 versus 39 infections from Dec. 6 to 12, researchers said.

"Extensive kasi ang ginagawa nating testing dito. 'Yung amin pong testing dito ay mass testing na...inuuna po natin 'yung may malaking chance na nahawa," Co said.

(We do extensive, mass testing here... We prioritize those who have a high chance of getting infected.)