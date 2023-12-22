Home > News SMNI lawyer claims NTC did not follow due process ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2023 01:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The lawyer of the Sonshine Media News Network accused the National Telecommunications Commission of denying due process before suspending the broadcast company's operations. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: SMNI suspension NTC Lawyer Show cause order