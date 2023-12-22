Home  >  News

SMNI lawyer claims NTC did not follow due process

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2023 01:49 AM

The lawyer of the Sonshine Media News Network accused the National Telecommunications Commission of denying due process before suspending the broadcast company's operations. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2023
