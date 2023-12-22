Home  >  News

More Filipinos rise above poverty threshold: Gov't survey

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2023 01:38 AM

More Filipinos have reportedly risen above the poverty threshold based on a government survey in the first half of 2023. 

But a think tank doubts whether the survey reflects the real situation of Filipinos. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2023
