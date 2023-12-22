Home > News More Filipinos rise above poverty threshold: Gov't survey ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 23 2023 01:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC More Filipinos have reportedly risen above the poverty threshold based on a government survey in the first half of 2023. But a think tank doubts whether the survey reflects the real situation of Filipinos. —The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: Survey Government survey Poverty threshold