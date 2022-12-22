Home  >  News

Reina Mae Nasino, 2 other activists temporarily freed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2022 12:59 AM

Three activists detained since 2019 gain their temporary freedom in time for Christmas. They include Reina Mae Nasino who gave birth while in prison but lost the infant girl three months later. Johnson Manabat reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 22, 2022
