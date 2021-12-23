Home  >  News

Typhoon-hit areas face food shortage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:37 PM

Cebu City residents continue to be in dire need of water supply.

In Southern Leyte province, some typhoon survivors are forced to beg for food along the road. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2021
 
