PH no longer last in Bloomberg's COVID-19 resilience ranking

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:38 PM

The Philippines is no longer at the bottom of an international COVID-19 resilience ranking.

The monthly report said the country's COVID-19 infections seem to be under control. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2021
