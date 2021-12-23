Home  >  News

PH FDA approves use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:38 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine drug regulators boost the country's COVID-19 response by authorizing the emergency use of Merck's COVID-19 anti-viral pill and allowing children aged 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's COVID shots.

The inoculation of the age group is not expected to begin until next year. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Food and Drug Administration   COVID-19   coronavirus   Pfizer  