Paghahanap ng tubig hamon pa rin sa mga taga-Cebu City dahil sa Odette

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:14 PM

Matinding problema pa rin ng mga taga-Cebu City ang paghahanap ng tubig isang linggo matapos manalasa ang bagyong Odette. Nagpa-Patrol, Annie Perez. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Disyembre 2021.

