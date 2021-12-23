Officials verifying 21 deaths in Region 8 due to Odette

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – Officials are verifying the deaths of 21 individuals in Eastern Visayas who perished during the onslaught of typhoon Odette, the head of the region’s Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Thursday.

Asked about the death toll in the region, OCD Region 8 director Lord Byron Torrecarion said, “At this point the official count, kasi we’re relying na kailangan may death certificate, may police spot report, based on the DILG count, officially there is 13 but we’re still validating, the total number. The total na including those validated is about 21.”

Torrecarion said they still need donations of basic goods like food, water, and clothing.

“We would like to ask for food, basic natin—food, water, clothing, fuel.”

He noted, however, that relief operations are already ongoing in various parts of the region.

“As of yesterday, continuous pa rin po 'yung air supply natin through the Philippine Air Force, 'yung mga hard-hit areas ay beginning to receive resupply by air, maghahatid ng mga family food packs.”

“Yung Coast Guard po natin is just currently refueling po and we will back to Southern Leyte in the next couple of days, siguro by tomorrow. It will be carrying 50,000 bottles of 5L ng water which is also needed for response doon sa Southern Leyte and other items like building materials.”

“We’re expecting also a ship from (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources) to arrive today in Tacloban, also carrying construction materials for Southern Leyte,” he added.

He also said that soldiers are already in the area to help with reconstruction efforts.

“Yung 8ID po natin has deployed 'yung Joint Task Force Bulig and they are already in Southern Leyte with their carpentry teams to help in the rebuilding process.”

Food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are also on the way, he said.

"DSWD will be shipping again additional food packs to Maasin, and yung Limasawa natin which is one of our concern also, Limasawa Island, we have sufficient food there for the next three days, after which we’ll be conducting resupply."

He added that local electric cooperatives are working to restore power to the island.

“As of now nag-deploy na rin po 'yung other electric cooperatives natin to Southern Leyte to help speed up the restoration of power. There is communication already in Maasin, may signal na po 'yung Smart and Globe within Maasin. Throughout the region medyo intermittent pa 'yung cellpjone signal,” he said.

--TeleRadyo, 23 December 2021