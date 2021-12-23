Bayan sa Bohol umaapela ng tulong dahil sa pinsala ng Bagyong Odette
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:11 AM | Updated as of Dec 23 2021 11:22 AM
Tagalog news, TeleRadyo, Regional news, Regions, Catigbian, Bohol, Odette, #OdettePH, Typhoon Odette, typhoon, Bagyong Odette, bagyo, tulong, assistance, aid, devastation, destruction, damage
- /overseas/12/23/21/british-data-indicate-lower-hospitalization-rate-for-omicron
- /entertainment/12/23/21/julia-gerald-to-spend-christmas-together-with-barrettos
- /video/news/12/23/21/mga-pasaherong-pauwing-probinsiya-dagsa-na-sa-naia
- /business/12/23/21/korean-strawberries-wont-saturate-ph-market-official
- /business/12/23/21/unionbank-acquires-citigroups-ph-consumer-business