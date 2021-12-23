Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA— Umaapela ng tulong ang bayan ng Catigbian, Bohol na isa sa mga pinakamatinding napinsala ng Bagyong Odette.

Ayon kay Catigbian Mayor Elizabeth Mandin Pace, nasa 85 porsiyento ng mga bahay sa bayan ang nasira ng bagyo.

"Napakalaki ng pinsala po dito sa bayan namin sa Catigbian kasi sa ngayon po totally talaga wala kaming kuryente, walang signal, wala kaming communication dito at saka wala din kaming gas," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Huwebes.

Nananawagan din ng tulong ang alkalde sa mga non-governmental organization, malalaking kompanya at pribadong indibidwal.

Baka aniya matatagalan pa bago makabangon ang Catigbian.

"Marami pong tao dito na wala pong pagkain, walang inumin. Walang-wala na talaga, as in zero talaga kami dito sa Bohol," ani Pace.

Sa kasalukuyan, marami ang nakatira sa makeshift tents habang nagbibigay ng pagkain ang lokal na pamahalaan.

Apat katao ang naitala na nasawi sa Catigbian sa kasagsagan ng bagyo.