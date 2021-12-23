Home  >  News

Bagyong Odette mas maraming binuhos na ulan kompara sa Yolanda

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:10 PM

Nalagpasan ng bagyong Odette ang ulan na dala ng Supertyphoon Yolanda noong 2013. Bigla ring lumakas ang hanging dala nito nang higit sa inaasahan bago tumama sa lupa. Ano ang dahilan para rito? Nagpa-Patrol, Mico Abarro. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Disyembre 2021.

