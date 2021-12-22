Home  >  News

Residents in far-flung areas in Surigao del Norte yet to receive aid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 02:50 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Residents of provinces hit by typhoon Odette are pleading for food and drinking water nearly a week after the storm slammed into the Visayas and Mindanao. Some survivors have had to be hospitalized for stomach ailments after drinking unfiltered water. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 22, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   OdettePH   typhoon Odette   Odette aftermath   Visayas   Mindanao  