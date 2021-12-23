Home  >  News

Duterte visits typhoon-hit Cebu, Palawan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:37 PM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continued his rounds of provinces hit by typhoon Odette. 

That's as storm survivors still appeal for help from the national government, a week since Odette began wrecking havoc in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2021
 
