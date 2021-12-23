Duterte visits typhoon-hit Cebu, Palawan
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:37 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, OdettePH, Rodrigo Duterte, Cebu, Palawan, Odette aftermath
- /video/business/12/23/21/ph-shares-snap-3-day-losing-streak-soar-to-7248
- /video/news/12/23/21/ph-fda-approves-use-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-aged-5-11
- /video/news/12/23/21/ph-moves-up-in-bloomberg-covid-19-resilience-ranking
- /video/news/12/23/21/community-kitchens-rise-in-typhoon-hit-dinagat-islands
- /video/news/12/23/21/typhoon-hit-areas-face-food-shortage