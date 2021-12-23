Home  >  News

'Community kitchens' rise in typhoon-hit Dinagat Islands

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2021 11:38 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

More people in typhoon-hit areas go hungry as food supply continues to run low. 

In Dinagat Islands, authorities put up so called community kitchens to address the issue. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   OdettePH   Dinagat Islands   community kitchen  