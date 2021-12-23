Home  >  News

Barko ng PCG, tumulak ng Pag-Asa Island para maghatid ng tulong

Posted at Dec 23 2021 03:18 PM

Papunta na sa Pag-Asa Island sa Palawan ang tropa ng Philippine Coast Guard para maghatid ng tulong sa mga pamilyang hinagupit ng bagyong Odette.

Sakay ng BRP Capones ang mga relief supplies at inuming tubig para sa tinatayang 300 pamilya sa isla.

May dala ring construction materials ang BRP Capones gaya ng hollow blocks at iba pa. Gagamitin ang mga ito sa pagkumpuni sa nasirang PCG Station sa Kalayaan sa Pag-Asa Island na winasak ng bagyo.

Mula Puerto Princesa City, nagdala rin ang PCG ng mga laruan na ipamimigay naman sa mga kabataan sa isla bilang regalo ngayong Pasko.

- TeleRadyo 23 Disyembre 2021
 
