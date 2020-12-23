Home  >  News

Tarlac killer cop seeks help for his family

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2020 11:53 PM

Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca is appealing for aid to be given to his family while he is detained as investigation is underway. 

The National Police Commission is confident Nuezca will answer for his crimes. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2020
