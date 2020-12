Prank online buyers risk imprisonment: DTI

Watch also in iWantTFC



People who order products online as a prank and inconvenience sellers or delivery personnel may be liable for estafa and face possible imprisonment, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

“This is estafa under the Revised Penal Code so it’s punishable by imprisonment,” said DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

Sellers or delivery personnel should keep text messages or other proof of the prank so that the DTI could help them file a complaint with the police or the National Bureau of Investigation, she said.

“Na-advise na natin sila… naka-ready sila na tumanggap ng reklamo,” Castelo said in a public briefing.

(We have advised them and they are ready to receive complaints.)

“Babala rin sa mga buyers na nangloloko o iyong mga wala naman talagang planong bumili pero gusto lang makaagrabyado ng tao, kulong po ang penalty d’yan kaya ‘wag na nilang ituloy or tigilan na nila iyang mga ganiyang gawain,” she said.

(This is a warning to buyers who are doing a prank or have no plans to buy and just want to aggrieve others, don't do it or stop that.)

