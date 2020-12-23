Home  >  News

Philippines closes borders to UK due to mutated coronavirus strain

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2020 11:47 PM

The Philippines joins a growing list of countries which have banned the entry of travelers from the UK where a more infectious strain of the COVID-19 virus has been detected.

An infectious diseases expert warns the Philippines could see a bigger surge in the holiday cases should the mutated virus reach the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2020
