Kin, supporters of slain Gregorio mother and son call for justice

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 23 2020 11:59 PM

The cold-blooded killing of a mother and her son by a police officer in the Philippines ignited calls for swift justice for the victims. 

The family of Sonia and Frank Gregorio are now undergoing counseling after witnessing their brutal deaths. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 23, 2020
