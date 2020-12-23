Dela Rosa wants more power for PNP chief to discipline cops

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa said Wednesday the chief of the Philippine National Police must be given additional powers to discipline erring police officers.

A former PNP chief himself, Dela Rosa said the leader of the police force currently does not have authority to detain officers without formal charges, unlike in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He wants this changed by amending Republic Act 8551 or the PNP Internal Organizational Act.

"Hanapin ko yung provisions d'yan na naglalagay sa Chief PNP sa inutil na sitwasyon. I-compare mo yung PNP sa AFP, ibang iba yung kanilang disciplinary mechanism dahil sa sundalo, 'pag military, nagkakasala ang sundalo, puwedeng ikulong agad 'yan ng kaniyang commander. Kami, hindi. Hindi mo puwedeng ikulong nang walang nagkaso," he told ANC's Headstart.

Dela Rosa said that due process accorded to police officers lets them keep their badge and gun despite pending cases. He said lawyers can drag the proceedings until the situation has cooled and the PNP Chief is replaced.

Dismissed officers can also seek their reinstatement once top officers are replaced, he said.

Recently, it was reported that Police Staff Sgt. Jonel Nuezca, who was caught on video shooting dead his 2 unarmed neighbors, had a history of grave misconduct and even faced 2 homicide cases.

Both charges for grave misconduct for homicide were dismissed "for lack of substantial evidence."

Nuezca has been indicted for the killing of Sonia and Frank Anthony Gregorio last Sunday in Tarlac.