Six Filipino students safe after deadly Prague university shooting

Watch more on iWantTFC

Six Filipino students studying at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic are safe following a deadly shooting inside the university that killed at least 15 people, the Philippine Embassy in Prague said Friday.

"The Philippine Embassy in Prague wishes to inform the Filipino community in the Czech Republic that it has contacted a representative of the six known Filipino students at the Charles University and ascertained that all of them are safe and everyone is monitoring the situation closely," the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Police said a 24-year-old Czech student shot dead his father, then killed 14 people and wounded 25 others at his Prague university on Thursday before possibly killing himself, marking the country's worst-ever mass shooting. The area was cordoned off on Friday.

The government declared a day of mourning across the central European country for Dec. 23 to remember the victims, decided at a special cabinet meeting with President Petr Pavel.

Authorities sealed off the square and area adjacent to the faculty building, in a busy historical district across the river from Prague Castle on a popular street leading to Old Town Square.

Prague police said they will inform the Philippine embassy should any development involving Filipinos occur.

The embassy has advised all Filipinos to avoid the immediate area of the shooting incident and to remain on alert. With a report by Reuters