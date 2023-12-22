Rains pour on 7th day of Simbang Gabi at the Palace

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Heavy rains greeted attendees of Friday’s Christmas Novena Mass in Malacañang, many of whom said they still enjoyed the ambiance.

Rev. Fr. Johnson Logan led the Simbang Gabi held in the Kalayaan Grounds.

Mass-goers were holding onto their umbrellas and jackets to protect themselves from the rain.

Geama Gerbolingo said they wanted to attend the Simbang Gabi in Malacañang for the experience.

“Nag-enjoy kami lalong-lalo na sa ambiance. Hindi masyado magulo. After nito, may pagkain,” Gerbolingo told ABS-CBN News.

She said she was hoping for good health and a prosperous life.

Marissa Balbiran accompanied her mother Caridad, who has bone fractures in her right foot, to the Mass.

Balbiran said they just live nearby so they took the opportunity.

“Nakasimba kami kahit umuulan,” she said.

Attendees were also in for a treat after the Mass. The Philippine tradition of Bibingka and Puto Bumbong, as well as coffee and hot chocolate, were available for free in the Kalayaan Grounds.

The Presidential Communications Office said the Misa de Gallo would be until the dawn of December 24. This is the second time in a row that the Marcos administration opened the Palace grounds to the public for the Simbang Gabi upon the invitation of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos.

Carnival rides and the Christmas displays, meanwhile, will be available until Saturday.

“Merry Christmas po sa inyong lahat. At muli ngayong Pasko ay binuksan natin ulit ang Palasyo para sa inyong lahat. Open house po kami ngayon. Habang na may Simbang Gabi open house po ang Palasyo. Puntahan po niyo kami, bisita kayo, kumpleto ang mga pakain natin ng bibingka at saka siyempre yumg specialty ko, Puto Bumbong,” Marcos Jr. told the public.

“Lahat ng mga anak ninyo, mga bata, para magsaya naman sila habang nag-aantay ng Simbang gabi. So sana magkita tayo dito sa Palasyo para meron tayong Pasko sa Palasyo,” he said in a video message.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

— With a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News