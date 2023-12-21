Marcos says maritime incidents involving military chief 'worrisome'

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Thursday (December 21) described as "worrisome" recent maritime incidents in the South China Sea which involved his military chief of staff.

Manila had earlier in December accused the Chinese coastguard and maritime militia of repeatedly firing water cannons at its boats during a resupply mission, causing "serious engine damage" to one, and "deliberately" ramming another.

Philippine Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Romeo Brawner said he was onboard a vessel that was both sprayed with a water cannon and rammed.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the Philippines to address through dialogue serious difficulties in their relations over the South China Sea, warning that any miscalculation would prompt Beijing to defend itself and "respond resolutely".

Beijing and Manila have traded sharp accusations in recent months over a succession of run-ins in the South China Sea.