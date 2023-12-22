Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss on Friday tapped jeepneys for a campaign to raise awareness and call for the safe return of 129 remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Adorned with Israel flags and canvases with the profiles of the hostages, around10 traditional jeepneys would give out free rides to passengers in Manila on December 22.

"Our aim is to raise awareness for the swift release of the 129 that have ben abducted by the Hamas organization since October 7. Today we are using jeepney as canvass to convey a message of solidarity with Israel for the safe return of the abductees," Fluss said.

Fluss urged Filipinos to pray for safety of those affected by the war.

The war began on October 7 with an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants. They broke through Gaza's militarised border to kill around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

They also abducted about 250 people.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel began a relentless bombardment of targets in Gaza, alongside a ground invasion, which Gaza's Hamas government on Wednesday said has killed at least 20,000, mostly women and children.

Hopes that Israel and Hamas could be inching towards another truce and deal to free the remaining 129 hostages had risen this week as the head of the Palestinian militant group visited Egypt and talks took place in Europe.

However, the stated positions of Israel and Hamas remain far apart.

Hamas's military wing said on Thursday that Israel's objective to eliminate it was "doomed to fail" and that further releases of hostages depended on a "cessation of hostilities".

Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, last month helped broker a first week-long truce that saw 105 hostages released, including 80 Israelis freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

